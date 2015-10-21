MILAN Oct 21 Shares in Ferrari rose 15
percent to $60 in the luxury group's Wall Street debut on
Wednesday after it priced its share offering at the top end of
an indicated range as investors vied to grab a slice of the
maker of sportscars for the super rich.
Limiting the offering to a 10 percent stake helped parent
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) push up the value of
the supercar maker, defying a choppy U.S. market this year in
which several big IPOs were discounted or
delayed.
FCA raised $893 million through the offering of 17.2 million
shares in Maranello-based Ferrari at $52 each, the top end of a
range of between $48 and $52, giving the company bearing the
prancing horse emblem a stock market value of $9.8 billion.
The proceeds may rise to $982 million if a "greenshoe"
option is exercised.
