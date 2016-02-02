(Refiled to modify headline)

MILAN Feb 2 Italian carmaker Ferrari has made a cautious forecast for its financial performance this year, its first as a standalone company, after reporting fourth-quarter numbers in line with expectations, pushing its shares down more than 8 percent.

Ferrari, which was spun off from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles at the start of the year, said on Tuesday it expects 2016 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of more than 770 million euros ($839 million), up from 748 million last year. Revenues are seen rising slightly to above 2.9 billion euros from 2.85 billion.

"The fourth-quarter numbers are in line but 2016 guidance is super conservative," one trader said.

Analysts have been forecasting adjusted EBITDA for 2016 of around 800 million euros.

Ferrari also said it expected net debt to be below 1.95 billion euros this year, which compares with 1.94 billion euros at the end of 2015. Shipments are seen rising to around 7,900 vehicles from 7,664.

The carmaker said it would pay a dividend on 2015 earnings of 0.46 euros per share. ($1 = 0.9177 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Danilo Masoni; Editing by Greg Mahlich)