MILAN Nov 7 Fiat's high-performance
sports car division Ferrari reported net nine-month profit up
7.6 percent on record revenue and number of cars delivered.
The Italian car maker famous for its prancing horse badge
said on Wednesday that it achieved net profit of 152.4 million
euros ($195 million) as revenue climbed 10 percent to 1.76
billion euros. It sold a record 5,267 cars and had a net cash
position of 959 million euros.
Ferrari and its sister brand Maserati contributed a total of
264 million euros in earnings before interest and taxes to
Fiat's bottom line during the first nine months.
Profits from Ferrari and Maserati help to offset losses of
573 million euros in Europe for Fiat's mass-market brands,
including Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Lancia.
Sales in the U.S., Ferrari's main market, rose 16 percent to
1,354 cars and accounted for 26 percent of worldwide sales. In
China, its second-largest market, sales were up 7 percent with
566 cars delivered.
Germany continued to be the brand's largest market in
Europe, with sales of 534 cars representing a 9 percent
increase. Sales in Italy, however, tumbled to 238 cars, down 49
percent on the corresponding period last year.