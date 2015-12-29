(Corrects company name in paragraph 2 to S3 Partners, not S3)
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 29 Short sellers waiting for
recently listed shares of Ferrari NV to swerve off the
road may soon face higher costs to maintain their bets on the
luxury sportscar maker.
Nearly all of the Ferrari shares available for borrowing by
short sellers have been lent out, pushing the cost of borrowing
the few remaining shares sharply higher, according to Ihor
Dusaniwsky, managing director of research at S3 Partners, which
advises investors.
"No one can go and short a big block of stock right now.
Right now, we're literally talking about dribs and drabs and the
end piece of the pot roast," Dusaniwsky said.
Ferrari surged in its October trading debut in the United
States after the Italian supercar maker priced its shares at the
top of the range amid heavy investor demand.
But its stock has since fallen 8 percent from its IPO price,
with some investors skeptical that the small-volume,
capital-intensive carmaker will be able to sustain the high
valuations of a luxury goods brand.
Short sellers borrow shares and then sell them, hoping to
buy them back at a lower price and then return them to their
owner. In the meantime, they must also pay interest to the
owner.
Short sellers with existing bets against Ferrari have
recently been paying an annual interest rate between 17 percent
and 30 percent to borrow the carmaker's shares, according to
S3's data.
But with so little supply, new borrowers are being charged
as much as 90 percent, and current borrowers will eventually see
the rates they are charged move toward that level, Dusaniwsky
said.
Controlled by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Ferrari put just
9.1 percent of its shares on the market, limiting the supply of
shares to potential short sellers.
Short interest in Ferrari rose from 1.3 percent of
outstanding shares in mid-November to 2.1 percent in
mid-December, according to Nasdaq data. But as a percentage of
Ferrari's shares available for trading, short interest in
mid-December was 20.9 percent.
On Tuesday, Ferrari's stock rose 3.19 percent to $47.91
after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the company would be added to
the S&P Europe 350 and S&P Euro indexes.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Bernadette Baum)