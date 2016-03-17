MILAN, March 17 Italian luxury maker Ferrari said on Thursday it had signed a non-binding agreement for the licensing of the design, construction and operation of a new theme park in a primary city in mainland China.

The memorandum of understanding was inked with Beijing Automotive Group and BAIC Eternaland Property, the maker of sportscars bearing the prancing horse logo, Ferrari said in a statement.

The project would mark Ferrari's third themed park in the world, following one in Abu Dhabi and another due to open in Spain next year. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)