LONDON, Sept 21 A number of lenders to Italian yachtmaker Ferretti are resisting a request by the company to allow a new shareholder - Chinese company Shandong Heavy Industry Group - to acquire a stake in the business, sources close to the deal said.

Ferretti issued the request in the form of a waiver a few weeks ago to ask lenders, who also own an equity stake in the company following a 2009 debt restructuring, for permission to raise new shares in return for Shandong investing about 100 million euros, the sources said.

The investment would give Shandong, which controls companies in the engine manufacturing, generator and propulsion systems sector, a 36 to 42 percent equity stake in Ferretti, the sources added.

Some lenders are pushing back on the proposal because it dilutes their shareholding and security package in Ferretti, the sources said.

Discussions between Ferretti and Shandong are still going on and are subject to due diligence investigations as well as the necessary approvals from the lenders and authorities, one of the sources said. Some lenders are seeking additional information on Shandong's equity investment plan, the source added.

As part of the waiver, Shandong is also looking to provide a 50 million euro back-up facility, while Royal Bank of Scotland would provide an additional 50 million euro super-senior revolving credit facility, the sources said.

Other lenders in favour of Shandong's proposal said it provides the company will crucial liquidity and working capital and are hoping that a deal can still be reached.

Ferretti announced on July 19 it signed a non binding memorandum of understanding with Shandong for a new joint-venture, with the aim of developing a partnership to design and sell motor yachts in greater China and other emerging markets.

Shandong will evaluate the possibility to make a cash investment into the group, for the acquisition of a minority shareholding, Ferretti said in the statement at the time.

In April 2009, Ferretti restructured its 1.2 billion euros of debt in a debt for equity, which saw lenders and management take over the business from previous owner Candover .

The restructuring reduced Ferretti's loans to 560 million. Ferretti CEO Norberto Ferretti put in 70 million euros of equity, while lenders provided a 65 million euro super-senior earn-out facility and a 15 million euro super-senior revolver.

Lenders to Ferretti include Mediobanca and Royal Bank of Scotland, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. (EDiting by David Cowell)