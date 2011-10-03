* Lenders consider reduction of 600 mln euro loans

* Working with Rothschild and Ernst & Young

* Loans bid at 30 pct of face value in secondary

By Isabell Witt

LONDON, Oct 3 Lenders to Ferretti are exploring a second debt restructuring as the Italian luxury yacht maker is running short of liquidity and could breach covenants on its 600 million euros ($805 million) of loans, banking sources said.

The lenders, which own Ferretti following a 2009 debt for equity swap, are working with the debt advisory group at Rothschild and Ernst & Young to determine how much new money the company needs and how much more debt it needs to write down, the sources added.

Ferretti's senior loans are bid at 30 percent of face value in the secondary market, according to Thomson Reuters LPC.

A proposal from Chinese company Shandong Heavy Industry Group to inject new cash in return for a 36 to 42 percent stake has expired after being rejected by lenders who do not want to dilute their stakes.

The Chinese group made a new proposal, offering 300 to 350 million euros, according to a report in the Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore over the weekend. But the lenders, which include distressed investment fund Oaktree Capital Management, may be willing to inject their own cash to keep control, the sources added.

Ferretti declined to comment.

Oaktree Capital already owns a yacht maker, Germany's Bavaria Yachtbau, which it acquired in a debt for equity swap in October 2009, together with Anchorage Advisors.

Ferretti was saddled with 1.2 billion euros of debt in 2007 after the company's leveraged buyout by Candover Partners. The company then defaulted on its debt in January 2009 as it suffered in the economic downturn.

Lenders to Ferretti agreed in April 2009 to write down the debt to 560 million euros in return for taking over 53 percent of the company from Candover, which lost its investment in the business. Mediobanco obtained an extra 8.5 percent stake for injecting 15 million euros of new debt.

The remainder of Ferretti is held by management, including CEO Norberto Ferretti, who at the time agreed to inect 70 million euros of equity. ($1 = 0.745 Euros) (Editing by David Cowell)