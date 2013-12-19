LONDON Dec 19 Anglo American has struck
an exploration deal in Gabon which could hand it ownership of
the Mebaga iron ore project, as the miner and unit Kumba Iron
Ore look to Africa's untested regions for growth in the
steelmaking ingredient.
Exploration and development firm Ferrex, focused on
iron ore and manganese, said on Thursday that it had signed an
agreement with Anglo and majority-owned Kumba,
according to which the major will fund the exploration of the
Mebaga project and surrounding areas for up to two years.
The deal could see Anglo refunding most of the exploration
spending to date, Ferrex said. The global mining firm, which
will manage the exploration work, could also eventually move to
100 percent ownership of the mine project.
In an environment of cooling prices - with major miners
still grappling with the impact of boom-year acquisitions that
soured and ambitious projects where costs soared exponentially -
Anglo and rivals have come under pressure to cut back the amount
they spend on hunting for new mines, particularly in new
frontiers like West Africa's iron ore-rich pockets.
Relatively low-cost and low-risk agreements like the deal
struck with Ferrex, however, could provide a solution for both
Anglo and the development firm.
Anglo, for its part, has already cut back the amount it
spends on early stage projects and slashed its project pipeline,
as it tries to boost returns for investors.
Exploration and development firms, meanwhile, have struggled
to raise cash on public markets to fund increasingly costly
projects, forcing them to consider alternatives to the
go-it-alone strategy - such as partnerships with majors.
Anglo owns almost 70 percent of Kumba Iron Ore, whose main
producing assets are in South Africa, but which has long
expressed an interest in iron ore projects in West Africa, a
region with huge potential where only a small minority of
deposits discovered have made it into production.
Shares in AIM-listed Ferrex jumped 8 percent in early trade.