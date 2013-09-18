LONDON, Sept 18 Ukraine-focused iron pellet producer Ferrexpo said on Wednesday it had acquired an $80 million stake in a Brazilian miner, as the firm attempts to expand beyond Eastern Europe.

The FTSE 250 company said in a statement it had taken a 14.4 percent stake in Ferrous Resources, a privately-owned Brazilian producer with expansion plans in the mineral-rich state of Minas Gerais.

Ferrexpo, majority owned by Ukrainian billionaire and parliamentarian Kostyantin Zhevago, has been embroiled in a long-winded legal battle over the ownership of its Poltava mine with analysts identifying political risk in Ukraine as a key challenge for the company.

The stake also gives Ferrexpo a foothold in the country of its main pellet-making competitor, mining major Vale.

Ferrous Resources, which currently produces around 5 million tonnes per annum, has permission to expand to 15 million tonnes.