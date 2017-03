LONDON Jan 8 Ferrexpo PLC : * Production for 4q 2012 * 2012 pellet production from own ore up 2.6%, compared to 2011, at 9.3

million tonnes * Average pellet fe content, from own ore, 63.42% in 2012 in line with 2011

(63.50%) * Pellet production, from own ore, of 876 thousand tonnes in December 2012 * 2012 total pellet production was 9.7 million tonnes compared to 9.8 million

tonnes in 2011 * 2012 reduction in total output due to lower purchases of third party

concentrate