MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 5
DUBAI, March 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 8 Ferrexpo PLC : * Pellet production from own ore up 12 pct year to date * Record amount of 65 pct FE pellets produced from own ore year to date * Total pellet production up 12.5 pct year to date * Total pellet production in September 2013 was 970.4kt * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
DUBAI, March 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.