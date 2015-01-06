BRIEF-Fibrogen wins China clearance to conduct key study testing roxadustat
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
Jan 6 Ferrexpo Plc
* Production for 4q 2014
* Record production of 11 mt of pellets in 2014, up 2 pct (2013: 10.8mt)
* 5.8 mt of 65 pct Fe pellets produced in 2014, comprising 53 pct of total production (2013: 5 mt or 46 pct of production) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
LONDON, March 30 John Lewis , Britain's largest department store operator, is hopeful any downturn in consumer spending will see history repeat itself with a "flight to quality" rather than consumers opting to trade down, its new boss said on Thursday.