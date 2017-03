Aug 28 Ferrexpo Plc :

* Subsidiary has agreed to acquire in two separate transactions a two kilometre railway line and an associated power line from LLC Vorskla Steel

* Transactions reduce FYM's cost to access local rail network and have been concluded following an independent review

* Cash consideration (excluding. VAT) for each transaction respectively is UAH 5,819,952 and UAH 545,531 (USD 418,976 and USD 39,273 at prevailing exchange rates)