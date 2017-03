Oct 7 Ferrexpo Plc

* For nine months ended 30 september 2014, pellet production from own ore was approximately 8.1 million tonnes.

* Total pellet production year to date, including third party materials, was 8.3 million, an increase of 2.6% compared to same period in 2013.

* Total production of 65% fe pellets increased by 10.2% compared to 2013 to 4.1 million tonnes.

* Monthly pellet production in q3 increased compared to first half of year and reached 975 thousand tonnes in september.