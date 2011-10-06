* Q3 total pellet up 1.5 percent to 2.33 mln tonnes

* Q3 output of pellets containing 65 pct iron up 12.3 pct (Adds detail)

LONDON Oct 6 Ukrainian iron ore producer Ferrexpo said total production of pellets in the third-quarter was marginally higher than last year.

Total pellet output rose about 1.5 percent to 2.33 million tonnes in the third quarter, the company said on Thursday. This was 2.8 percent higher than the company's second-quarter output.

Ferrexpo said its output of pellets containing 65 percent iron increased 12.3 percent in the third quarter to 1.08 million tonnes.

Shares in the company closed at 266.8 pence on Wednesday in London, valuing the business at about 1.5 billion pounds ($2.3 billion). ($1 = 0.648 British Pounds) (Reporting by Adveith Nair; editing by Rhys Jones)