LONDON Oct 6 Ukrainian iron ore producer
Ferrexpo said total production of pellets in the
third-quarter was marginally higher than last year.
Total pellet output rose about 1.5 percent to 2.33 million
tonnes in the third quarter, the company said on Thursday. This
was 2.8 percent higher than the company's second-quarter output.
Ferrexpo said its output of pellets containing 65 percent
iron increased 12.3 percent in the third quarter to 1.08 million
tonnes.
Shares in the company closed at 266.8 pence on Wednesday in
London, valuing the business at about 1.5 billion pounds ($2.3
billion).
($1 = 0.648 British Pounds)
