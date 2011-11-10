* Average cash costs rise 8.9 pct from July 1-Oct 31

* Oct pellet output 774,000 tonnes, in line

* Secures new credit facility for $420 million

* Shares down 3.1 pct, underperforms mining index (Adds details)

LONDON, Nov 10 Ukrainian iron ore producer Ferrexpo said it is well positioned to maintain production at full capacity due to its lower costs even if there is a further deterioration in market conditions.

Spot iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI have slumped about 25 percent since the start of September to $134.40 a tonne on lower demand from steelmakers, although prices have picked up this month.

The company said its average cash costs from July 1 to Oct 31 rose 8.9 percent to $52.5 per tonne, still positioning it at the lower end of the supply curve, as higher production and efficiency improvements helped to outweigh more expensive electricity and gas prices.

The group expects to sell about 25 percent of its production on the spot market this year with new long-term contracts starting in 2012.

Ferrexpo said it produced 774,000 tonnes of iron ore pellets in October, in line with its expectations but down from 781,000 tonnes in September.

The company also said it secured a new credit facility for $420 million at 225 basis points above LIBOR and that it now has gross borrowing facilities of over $1 billion, which it believes will be sufficient to complete its core investment projects.

It remains on track to increase output capacity to 12 million tonnes a year by the end of 2013 and to lift production of higher quality pellets, with a 65 percent iron content, to 100 percent of output by the end of 2014.

Ferrexpo's production from its own ore in the year to date is in line with 2010 at 7.5 million tonnes.

Shares in Ferrexpo traded down 3.1 percent to 312 pence at 0812 GMT, slightly underperforming the British mining index which was 2.2 percent lower. (Reporting by Julie Crust; Editing by Sarah Young)