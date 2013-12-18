By Stephen Eisenhammer
LONDON Dec 18 The two largest investors in
London-listed Ferrexpo will trim their stakes to help
boost the portion of its shares that can be freely traded, as
the foreign-controlled resources firm strives to meet London's
new rules.
Investors - some burnt by troubles at mining companies
controlled by majority investors, such as Kazakh miner ENRC -
have pressed UK regulators and stock market index providers like
FTSE for tougher rules, and an increase to required freefloats.
FTSE Group announced changes to its rules in late 2011,
demanding a 25 percent freefloat to protect minority investors
and stop companies with poor corporate governance from securing
a spot on London's prestigious stock market.
But it gave existing companies until 2014 to make changes.
Companies including Mexican silver miner Fresnillo have
already complied - placing shares in April - while ENRC, for
example, has been taken private.
Ferrexpo is the last of the major resources firms to move
towards meeting the new rules.
It said in a statement on Wednesday that chief executive
Kostyantin Zhevago, who is also the top shareholder in the
Ukraine-focused FTSE 250 miner, would trim his stake. Private
investment company BXR Group would do the same.
Ferrexpo did not say when the share sales - a combined
holding of nearly 2 percent in the group - would take place.
Ferrexpo shares were down 1.5 percent in morning trade, with
analysts saying the move was positive, even if news of the share
sale would hit the stock price in the short term.
Britain's financial regulator, the Financial Conduct
Authority, has its own plans to introduce new measures to boost
corporate governance, including a requirement for companies in
which one shareholder owns more than 30 percent to have a
"relationship agreement" in place. It hopes that will help
companies operate independently.
Ferrexpo's Zhevago, a Ukrainian billionaire and
parliamentarian, will sell approximately 4.1 million shares held
by holding company Fevamotinico, which he controls - equivalent
to a 0.7 percent stake in Ferrexpo. This will reduce Zhevago's
majority holding to 50.3 percent and increase the freefloat to
24 percent.
BXR Group will then trim its stake - currently 25 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters data - to help Ferrexpo reach the
required 25 percent freefloat target by March 4.
"Though news of share selling may impact the price in the
short term, we view this announcement as positive, as it should
remove any doubts the market may have had over Ferrexpo's
position in the FTSE 250 Index next year," analysts at Cantor
Fitzgerald said in a note to clients.