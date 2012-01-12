(Adds details)

LONDON Jan 12 Ukrainian iron ore producer Ferrexpo said its overall pellet production dipped just over 2 percent in 2011 from the previous year, as demand from the steel industry softened and it produced fewer pellets from raw material provided by others.

The company, which produces iron ore pellets for the Ukraine, European and Asian steel industries, said total pellet output, including production from third-party concentrate, slipped 2.2 percent to 9.8 million tonnes for the year.

Production from its own ore continued at full capacity through 2011, resulting in almost 9.1 million tonnes of pellets produced, broadly flat on last year.

In the fourth quarter, total pellet production dipped on the year-ago period, but climbed 3.3 percent on the previous three months to total 2.55 million tonnes. (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)