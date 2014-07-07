* Output in Q2 down 9.4 pct from Q1

* More pellet from own ore, less from third party ore in H1

* Still on track to hit run rate of 12 mln t per year in 2014 (Adds details on quarterly production data)

July 7 Ukrainian iron ore miner Ferrexpo posted a slight increase in its total iron ore pellet output in the first half despite a slower production rate in the second quarter from the previous three months.

Ferrexpo, majority owned by Ukrainian billionaire and parliamentarian Kostyantin Zhevago, said it was still on track to hit its run rate goal of 12 million tonnes per year before the end of 2014.

The iron ore mining company saw total output increase 2.3 percent to 5.4 million tonnes in the first half this year from the same period in 2013. In the second quarter however, output fell 9.4 percent from the first quarter this year.

Iron ore pellet output from its own ore rose 2.5 percent in the first half while production from third party ore fell 3.2 percent.

The company is investing more than $650 million to ramp up production to a run rate of 12 million tonnes of pellets by the end of 2014.

In 2013 it produced 10.8 million tonnes of pellet, up 12 percent from the previous year, and exported to Europe and Asia.

It is also focusing on increasing the grade of its pellets in an attempt to better access the growing Middle Eastern market where strict grade controls are in place. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by William Hardy)