LONDON, March 12 Ukraine-focused iron ore miner
Ferrexpo Plc said it was on track to complete its
expansion programme as it posted an increase in annual earnings,
helped by higher iron ore output offsetting weaker prices for
the steelmaking ingredient.
Core profit, or earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), at $506 million were up
25 percent from the previous year and ahead of a consensus
forecast of almost $477 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
In 2013 Ferrexpo produced 10.8 million tonnes of iron ore
pellets and exported all its production to Europe and Asia.
It is now targeting a run rate of 12 million tonnes per year
in 2014.