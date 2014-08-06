LONDON Aug 6 Ukrainian iron ore miner Ferrexpo
posted a 32-percent rise in half year core profit,
helped by a weaker Ukrainian currency and lower production costs
which more than offset softer iron ore prices.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and
amortisation (EBITDA) of $321 million also topped a consensus
forecast of about $250 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Majority owned by Ukrainian billionaire and parliamentarian
Kostyantin Zhevago, Ferrexpo said to date its operations have
not been directly impacted by fighting in the east of Ukraine.
Ferrexpo shares are down by about 30 percent this year, hit
by weaker iron ore prices and concerns about the political
crisis between Ukraine and Russia.
