LONDON Aug 5 Ukrainian iron ore miner Ferrexpo
said it was cautious about its full-year performance
due to weakness in iron ore prices and an uncertain situation in
Ukraine, as it reported a 45 percent fall in its half-year core
profit.
The Swiss-headquartered mining firm, posted earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of $176
million in the first half this year, down from $321 million in
the same period last year, hit by a fall in iron ore prices.
"We remain cautious in the short to medium term, due to the
potential for further iron ore price weakness and the fragile
state of the Ukrainian economy," non-executive chairman Michael
Abrahams said in a statement.
