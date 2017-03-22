LONDON, March 22 Iron ore pellet producer
Ferrexpo is resuming dividends following a 20 percent
rise in its 2016 earnings, driven by a surge in commodity prices
and lower costs, the company said on Wednesday.
The firm said 2016 earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped to $375 million
from $313 million in 2015 thanks to higher revenue and a 13
percent drop in costs.
Ferrexpo, the world's third largest exporter of iron ore
pellets, declared a final dividend of 3.3 cents for 2016 and
special dividend of the same amount. It last paid a dividend in
the first half of 2015.
Iron ore prices and pellet premiums jumped in the second
half of 2016 after falling to multi-year lows in the first half.
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; editing by David Clarke)