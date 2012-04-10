(Adds details, background)

LONDON, April 10 Ukrainian iron ore producer Ferrexpo said its overall pellet production edged just 0.5 percent higher in the first quarter, as demand from the steel industry remained soft and it produced fewer pellets from raw material provided by others.

The company, which produces iron ore pellets for the Ukraine, European and Asian steel industries, said total pellet output, including production from third-party concentrate, climbed 0.5 percent from the same period a year ago to 2.3 million tonnes.

Total pellet production from its own ore rose 6.3 percent from the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques)