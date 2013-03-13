* Profit tumbles after iron ore prices hit lows

* FY pretax down 62 percent at $262 million

* Says growth projects on track

* Pays $39 million out via 6.6 cents/shr special div

* Shares up 0.8 pct

By Clara Ferreira-Marques

LONDON, March 13 Iron ore miner Ferrexpo Plc announced a surprise special dividend and said it was on track with plans to boost production, after posting a more than 60 percent drop in yearly profits on the back of tumbling prices.

Iron ore prices hit three-year lows in September. That, combined with investor demands for spending control and an uncertain outlook, has prompted many producers to put infrastructure-heavy iron ore growth plans on ice.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates as much as 260 million tonnes of capacity was delayed or canceled during 2012.

Ukraine-focused Ferrexpo, however, said it was pressing ahead with plans to hit 12 million tonnes of pellet production in 2014 - up from 9.4 million in 2012 - with its new Yeristovo mine due to begin commercial production this year.

The mine, known as FYM, began ramping up output last year.

As a result, the miner said it would pay a 6.6 cent per share special dividend, adding to an unchanged basic payout. The ordinary final dividend was 3.3 cents per share.

"At this point in time it is appropriate to maintain the ordinary dividend, because we are still a growing business," Chief Financial Officer Christopher Mawe said.

"But the special dividend reflects what is very good progress since the IPO ... and we have reached the first milestone, bringing Ferrexpo Yeristovo Mining on board."

Mawe said expansion at the Yeristovo mine was low in capital intensity compared with growth projects starting from scratch, but Ferrexpo's phased approach means it will not decide on a 10 million tonne a year concentrator until late 2013.

The miner was not, though, immune to the impact of a collapse in the iron ore price in the second half of last year or to rising costs. Its 2012 profit before tax fell 62 percent to $262 million.

Core profit, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), halved to $402 million, within analyst expectations but below a consensus forecast of almost $429 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cash costs rose to $59.6 per tonne from $50.7 a year earlier, despite efforts to increase output in order to offset the impact of high fixed charges.

Mawe said he expected the iron ore price to ease off peaks hit earlier this year but to remain above $120 a tonne.

"The year started better than we expected - you would expect it to normalise down to a more stable level. What we do see is huge volatility," he said.

On Wednesday, iron ore prices hit their lowest levels since late December, as steel mills in China slowed purchases.

Ferrexpo shares were up 0.8 percent by 0900 GMT, outperforming a 0.9 percent drop in the sector.