LONDON Aug 7 Ukrainian iron ore miner Ferrexpo reported first half core profit of $244 million, flat on the previous year and broadly in line with analyst expectations, as record production offset lower prices for its pellets.

The group said it expected production to increase in the second half, as its Yeristovo mine continues to ramp up.

Shares in Ferrexpo opened up 1.3 percent.

Pellet production totalled 5.3 million tonnes, up 11 percent on the previous year, making up for a price which was 6 percent lower in the period, the firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ferrexpo, majority owned by Ukrainian billionaire and parliamentarian Kostyantin Zhevago, said the $647 million investment programme to increase production and grade of its iron pellets by ramping up production at its Yeristovo mine was on track.

Run rate is expected to hit 12 million tonnes of pellet by first quarter of 2014.

The group aims to increase the grade of its pellets, used to produce premium steel products such as automobiles, to 65 percent from 62 percent in order to take advantage of the growing Middle Eastern market where strict grade controls are in place.

"If you produce 65 percent quality you can sell to any customer anywhere in the world, including the Middle East," chief financial officer Chris Mawe told Reuters.

Mawe said a decision on whether to build an extra processing plant to take production capacity to 20 million tonnes would be taken at the end of the year.

Shares in Ferrexpo have fallen 35 percent so far this year, hit by volatile commodity prices and fears over a slowdown in China - the main market for iron ore.