LONDON Aug 7 Ukrainian iron ore miner Ferrexpo
reported first half core profit of $244 million, flat
on the previous year and broadly in line with analyst
expectations, as record production offset lower prices for its
pellets.
The group said it expected production to increase in the
second half, as its Yeristovo mine continues to ramp up.
Shares in Ferrexpo opened up 1.3 percent.
Pellet production totalled 5.3 million tonnes, up 11 percent
on the previous year, making up for a price which was 6 percent
lower in the period, the firm said in a statement on Wednesday.
Ferrexpo, majority owned by Ukrainian billionaire and
parliamentarian Kostyantin Zhevago, said the $647 million
investment programme to increase production and grade of its
iron pellets by ramping up production at its Yeristovo mine was
on track.
Run rate is expected to hit 12 million tonnes of pellet by
first quarter of 2014.
The group aims to increase the grade of its pellets, used to
produce premium steel products such as automobiles, to 65
percent from 62 percent in order to take advantage of the
growing Middle Eastern market where strict grade controls are in
place.
"If you produce 65 percent quality you can sell to any
customer anywhere in the world, including the Middle East,"
chief financial officer Chris Mawe told Reuters.
Mawe said a decision on whether to build an extra processing
plant to take production capacity to 20 million tonnes would be
taken at the end of the year.
Shares in Ferrexpo have fallen 35 percent so far this year,
hit by volatile commodity prices and fears over a slowdown in
China - the main market for iron ore.