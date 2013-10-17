LONDON Oct 17 Ukrainian iron ore miner Ferrexpo said the ramping up of its Yeristovo mine and drive to increase pellet quality was on track, as the company committed a further $40 million to further grow production.

In a statement on Thursday the group said the cost of producing its pellets in the third quarter had fallen as volumes increased, making up for a lower sales price.

The company, majority owned by Ukrainian billionaire and parliamentarian Kostyantin Zhevago, is in the midst of a $650-plus million investment programme to ramp up production at its Yeristovo mine to 12 million tonnes of pellets by the first quarter of 2014 and increase grade quality.

Shares in Ferrexpo were down 1.2 percent in early trade as the market continues to take a negative view on smaller iron ore producers. Ferrexpo stock has fallen 30 percent so far this year, hit by volatile commodity prices and fears over a slowdown in China - the main market for iron ore.

Analysts at Liberum said they were encouraged by the results but that caution over iron ore prices going into next year meant they kept their rating at "hold."

Ferrexpo said the board had approved a $40 million investment as part of plans to build a concentrator at Yeristovo which would help to further increase production.

The goal to improve quality of its pellets, used to produce premium steel products such as automobiles, to 65 percent from 62 percent iron content is on track to be achieved by 2015, the company said. The higher quality enables Ferrexpo to take advantage of the growing Middle Eastern market where strict grade controls are in place.

Total production of pellets in the year to date was 8 million tonnes, up 12.5 percent on last year.

Average cash cost of production for the three months to 30 September fell to $58.2 per tonne compared with an average of $60.6 per tonne for the year to date.

The company said it is still owed $302 million by the Ukrainian government in VAT reimbursement. Ferrexpo said the government had decided to pay this via promissory notes, rather than cash, but no details were yet available.