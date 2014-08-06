* Ukraine's hryvnia fell 48 pct vs U.S. dollar in H1
* Ferrexpo operations are in the Poltava region, central
Ukraine
* On track to hit production target
LONDON, Aug 6 Ukrainian iron ore miner Ferrexpo
posted a 32-percent rise in half year core profit,
helped by a weaker Ukrainian currency and lower production costs
which more than offset softer iron ore prices.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and
amortisation (EBITDA) of $321 million also topped a consensus
forecast of about $250 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
A 48 percent devalution of Ukraine's hryvnia currency
against the U.S. dollar, production efficiencies and a higher
premium for iron ore pellet boosted profits.
The bulk of its production costs are in hryvnia while its
sales are based in dollars.
Majority owned by Ukrainian billionaire and parliamentarian
Kostyantin Zhevago, Ferrexpo said to date its operations have
not been directly impacted by fighting in the east of Ukraine
but said it is monitoring the situation.
Its facilities are located in the Poltava region, in the
centre of the country.
The company said it has not been impacted so far by Russia's
decision to stop gas supply to Ukraine but said it is likely
that measures will have to be taken later in the year if no
agreement is found with Russia.
Ferrexpo shares are down by about 30 percent this year, hit
by weaker iron ore prices and concerns about the political
crisis between Ukraine and Russia.
The Swiss-headquartered miner said it was on track to
increase its pellet output to a run rate of 12 million tonnes a
year versus 10.8 million in 2013.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Jason Neely)