LONDON, March 13 Ferrexpo PLC : * Miner Ferrexpo says 2012 group profit after tax declined to US$216 million

(2011: US$575 million). * Miner Ferrexpo says 2012 EBITDA down 50 percent to $402 million * Miner Ferrexpo c1 cash cost1 of US$59.6 per tonne (2011: US$50.7 per tonne) * Miner Ferrexpo to pay unchanged final ordinary dividend of 3.3 US cents per

share * Miner Ferrexpo to pay special dividend of 6.6 US cents per share * Miner Ferrexpo says growth projects progress as planned, commercial

production at fym expected in 2013 * Miner Ferrexpo says on track to increase production in 2013, to reach target

of 12 million tonnes of pellet production in 2014