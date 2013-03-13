UPDATE 2-British consumer is still spending says Primark owner
* Group maintains full year guidance (Recasts with finance director, analyst comment, shares)
LONDON, March 13 Ferrexpo PLC : * Miner Ferrexpo says 2012 group profit after tax declined to US$216 million
(2011: US$575 million). * Miner Ferrexpo says 2012 EBITDA down 50 percent to $402 million * Miner Ferrexpo c1 cash cost1 of US$59.6 per tonne (2011: US$50.7 per tonne) * Miner Ferrexpo to pay unchanged final ordinary dividend of 3.3 US cents per
share * Miner Ferrexpo to pay special dividend of 6.6 US cents per share * Miner Ferrexpo says growth projects progress as planned, commercial
production at fym expected in 2013 * Miner Ferrexpo says on track to increase production in 2013, to reach target
of 12 million tonnes of pellet production in 2014
* Group maintains full year guidance (Recasts with finance director, analyst comment, shares)
LONDON, Feb 27 British newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror said it would focus on growing its digital advertising sales and further diversify its income after reporting a 10.7 percent drop in full-year print revenue.
LONDON, Feb 27 Associated British Foods maintained its full-year earnings guidance on Monday, with sales growth at its Primark discount fashion retailer supported by better performances in its sugar, grocery and ingredients businesses.