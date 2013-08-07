LONDON Aug 7 Ukrainian iron ore miner Ferrexpo reported first half core profit of $244 million, flat on the previous year and broadly in line with analyst expectations, as record production offset lower prices for its pellets.

Ferrexpo, majority owned by Ukrainian billionaire and parliamentarian Kostyantin Zhevago, said the $647 million investment programme to increase production and grade of its iron pellets by ramping up production at its Yeristovo mine was on track.

Shares in Ferrexpo have fallen 35 percent so far this year, hit by volatile commodity prices and fears over a slowdown in China - the main market for iron ore.