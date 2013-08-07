LONDON Aug 7 Ukrainian iron ore miner Ferrexpo
reported first half core profit of $244 million, flat
on the previous year and broadly in line with analyst
expectations, as record production offset lower prices for its
pellets.
Ferrexpo, majority owned by Ukrainian billionaire and
parliamentarian Kostyantin Zhevago, said the $647 million
investment programme to increase production and grade of its
iron pellets by ramping up production at its Yeristovo mine was
on track.
Shares in Ferrexpo have fallen 35 percent so far this year,
hit by volatile commodity prices and fears over a slowdown in
China - the main market for iron ore.