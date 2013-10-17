LONDON Oct 17 Ukrainian iron ore miner Ferrexpo said on Thursday the cost of producing its pellets in the third quarter had decreased as one of its mines continues to ramp up, making up for a lower sales price.

Ferrexpo, majority owned by Ukrainian billionaire and parliamentarian Kostyantin Zhevago, said total production of pellets in the year to date was 8 million tonnes, up 12.5 percent on last year.

Average cash cost of production for the three months to 30 September fell to $58.2 per tonne compared with an average of $60.6 per tonne for the year to date.

The company is in the midst of a $647 million investment programme to ramp up production at its Yeristovo mine to hit 12 million tonnes of pellet production by the first quarter of 2014.

Ferrexpo said in a statement the board had approved a $40 million investment to help increase the grade of its pellets, used to produce premium steel products such as automobiles, to 65 percent from 62 percent. This is in order to take advantage of the growing Middle Eastern market where strict grade controls are in place.