LONDON, March 11 Ukrainian iron ore miner Ferrexpo posted a 2 percent fall in its annual core profit as higher premiums for its iron ore pellets and lower production costs helped to offset a steep fall in iron ore prices.

The group, majority owned by Ukrainian billionaire and independent parliamentarian Kostyantin Zhevago posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of $496 million, against a consensus forecast of about $441 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Louise Heavens)