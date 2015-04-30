April 30 Ferrexpo Plc

* Disposal

* Potential disposal of stake in ferrous resources limited

* Disposal is subject to satisfaction of various conditions, including obtaining approval of brazilian competition regulator, and there can be no guarantee that disposal will be completed

* If transaction is completed, ferrexpo would anticipate receiving cash proceeds of us$41.8 million, which would represent a profit (from current fully impaired value) of us$41.8 million for relevant period