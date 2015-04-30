LONDON, April 30 Ukrainian miner Ferrexpo
is considering a potential sale of its entire stake in
Brazilian iron ore production company Ferrous Resources, after
it posted a loss due to a steep fall in iron ore prices in the
past few years.
The company said on Thursday that it would unconditionally
tender its 15.51 percent stake in the firm for a total cash
consideration of $41.8 million, which it said would be used for
general corporate purposes.
It reported its share of Ferrous Resources' attributable
losses before the tax for the year ended Dec. 31 was $9.7
million, out of a total loss of $62.6 million.
