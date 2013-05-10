LONDON May 10 Ukrainian iron ore miner Ferrexpo
said costs edged more than 7 percent higher in the
first quarter of 2013, hit by the expense of ore processing from
the group's new Yeristovo mine, as it builds up production.
Ferrexpo said its cash cost of production for the three
months to end-March was $63.9 per tonne, marginally higher than
some analysts expected. That compares to $59 in the fourth
quarter and $59.4 in the year-ago period.
The miner said production costs from Yeristovo ore were
expected to fall below those of its Ferrexpo Poltava Mining as
the mine enters full commercial production later this year.
Ferrexpo confirmed a 10 percent rise in production in the
quarter, as announced last month, and said it sold 2,565
thousand tonnes of iron ore pellets in the three months, in line
with output.
The group said the average realised price in the quarter was
19 percent above the last three months of 2012, reflecting a 23
percent improvement in market prices.