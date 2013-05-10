LONDON May 10 Ukrainian iron ore miner Ferrexpo said costs edged more than 7 percent higher in the first quarter of 2013, hit by the expense of ore processing from the group's new Yeristovo mine, as it builds up production.

Ferrexpo said its cash cost of production for the three months to end-March was $63.9 per tonne, marginally higher than some analysts expected. That compares to $59 in the fourth quarter and $59.4 in the year-ago period.

The miner said production costs from Yeristovo ore were expected to fall below those of its Ferrexpo Poltava Mining as the mine enters full commercial production later this year.

Ferrexpo confirmed a 10 percent rise in production in the quarter, as announced last month, and said it sold 2,565 thousand tonnes of iron ore pellets in the three months, in line with output.

The group said the average realised price in the quarter was 19 percent above the last three months of 2012, reflecting a 23 percent improvement in market prices.