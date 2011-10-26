(Refiles to fix typo in bullet points)
* Q3 adj EPS $0.23 vs est $0.27
* Q3 rev $546 mln vs est $572.8 mln
* Lowers 2011 sales and earnings outlook
* Sees FY 2011 adj EPS $0.70-$0.80 vs est $1.08
* Sees 2011 sales at $2.15-$2.20 bln vs est $2.31 bln
Oct 26 Chemicals and coatings company Ferro Corp
posted lower-than-expected quarterly results, as sales
of conductive pastes used on solar cells halved, and lowered its
2011 outlook below market expectations, sending its shares down
5 percent after the bell.
For the full year, the Cleveland, Ohio-based company now
expects to earn 70-80 cents a share, before items, on sales of
$2.15-$2.20 billion, down from its earlier estimate of
$1.08-$1.18 a share on sales of $2.30-$2.35 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn $1.08
a share on revenue of $2.31 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The reduced sales forecast is primarily due to lower sales
expectations for electronic materials products, including
conductive pastes, metal powders, surface finishing products.
Weakening economic conditions, particularly in Europe and
the United States, also caused the outlook cut, the company
said.
July-September net income was $18.2 million, or 21 cents a
share, compared with a net loss of $2.4 million, or 4 cents a
share, last year.
Excluding items, Ferro earned 23 cents a share.
Revenue rose 3 percent to $546 million.
Analysts had expected the company to earn 27 cents a share
on revenue of $572.8 million.
Shares of the company, valued at $535 million, closed at
$6.47 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)