BRIEF-Integrated Device commences previously announced cash tender offer to acquire Gigpeak
March 4 Chemical maker A. Schulman Inc offered to buy peer Ferro Corp for $563 million in cash and stock to add products used in markets such as construction, automotive, appliances, electronics and household furnishings.
A. Schulman's offer of $6.50 per share includes cash of $3.25 and the rest in shares, the company said in a statement on Monday.
The offer is at a 25 percent premium to Ferro's closing price of $5.20 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.
Ferro shares jumped 28 percent to $6.65 in trading before the bell.
The offer is valued at about of $855 million including debt, A. Schulman said.
March 7 Brookfield Asset Management Inc said on Tuesday it would buy one of the two "yieldcos" of bankrupt U.S. solar company SunEdison Inc and take a 51 percent stake in the other, for a total of about $2.5 billion.
March 7 Sterling Bancorp said on Tuesday it would buy Astoria Financial Corp in an all-stock deal valued at about $2.2 billion to create the sixth largest regional bank in the New York City area by deposits.