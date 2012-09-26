* Strikes cut UG2 ore output by 150,000-250,000 T - traders
* Reduced output stems four-month ferrochrome price decline
* Longer-term plans to produce more UG2 chrome ore
By Harpreet Bhal and Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, Sept 26 The impact of South African mine
labour unrest has spread beyond precious metals to UG2 chrome
ore, a by product of platinum and key ingredient in stainless
steel, with output cuts putting a floor under prices after four
months of decline.
In recent months, violent labour unrest over pay has
disrupted production at some of the largest South African
platinum mines, including those owned by Anglo American Platinum
, Lonmin and Aquarius Platinum.
South Africa accounts for more than 80 percent of global
platinum supply, but it also produces over half of the world's
chrome. Both markets are in global surplus, but uncertainty
created by production cuts has induced fresh buying.
Although disputes at some south African shafts have been
resolved, strikes are in full force at others and continuing to
spread, raising worries that prolonged disruptions might hit
production further.
So far strikes have cut output of UG2 chrome ore by about
150,000-250,000 tonnes, market players said, a significant
enough amount to have an effect on prices, even in an over
supplied market.
"The strikes in Lonmin have removed about 100,000 tonnes a
month of UG2 which is no small amount," said a European
ferrochrome trader, adding an additional 50,000-80,000 tonnes
have been cut due to strikes at other mines.
PRICE FLOOR
The reduced output has stemmed a 4-month price decline in
ferrochrome - the processed product of chrome, with projections
now looking at rising values even though economic slowdown has
depressed demand from stainless steel makers, industry players
said.
Prices of high carbon ferrochrome in Europe
stand at around $1.02-1.10 per lb in Europe, with low carbon
material selling at between $2.05 and 2.10 per lb.
Prices have fallen by around 10 percent in the last four
months.
"There is an output reduction although it is difficult to
assess how much; this has already been priced in platinum but
not in the chrome and ferrochrome yet," an industry source said.
"Producers can still rely on stocks for now but these stocks
are not been replenished and when the Chinese come back to the
market after the National Day holiday next week prices will
likely rise especially if the problems in South Africa
continue."
He estimated that ferrochrome spot prices will move up,
pushing the European benchmark price up $0.05-0.10/lb to about
$1.20-1.30/lb in the first quarter next year.
Adding to supply concerns, works at some chrome mines,
including the Xstrata's Kroondal mine and the Samancor
Western chrome mine were also briefly suspended earlier this
month due to increased protests in the area.
In the meantime, South African ANC renegade Julius Malema,
who has backed wildcat miners' strikes, said he would visit a
platinum mine run by Impala, a large platinum and UG2
chrome ore producer, on Thursday, to press for a wage strike
there.
BRIEF RESPITE
While the loss of output is expected to be significant, its
effect is likely to be only temporary as platinum miners should
quickly make up for the lost supply once operations restart,
market players said.
UG2 chrome ore, which has a lower chrome content compared to
chrome ore, was considered waste by platinum miners until a few
years ago.
More recently however, technological developments have made
it possible to use this by-product as a raw material for
stainless steel ingredient ferrochrome and UG2 chrome now makes
up for about 50-70 percent of South Africa total chrome ore
export, an industry analyst said.
Although it is difficult to estimate South Africa's UG2
chrome ore production as stocks figures are not available,
domestic consumption and exports stood at 2-3 million tonnes per
annum in the last three years.
Traders said longer-term plans by firms to process more UG2
chrome from South Africa are likely to put pressure on prices
from next year when new capacity is expected to come on stream.
"That's one of the sources where we could see more material
coming from next year and it can have a negative impact on
chrome (prices) considering the stainless steel market is still
pretty awful at the moment," a second European trader said.