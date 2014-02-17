MADRID Feb 17 Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial has offered Heathrow Airport Holdings (HAH) 800 million pounds ($1.3 billion) for British airports Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton, Expansion reported on Monday, citing industry sources.

One industry source told Reuters that an offer had been made, but declined to give further details.

Ferrovial declined to comment.

The Spanish company holds a 25 percent stake in HAH, previously BAA, which is owned by a consortium including Britannia Airport Partners, Singapore's GIC, Qatar Holding and Alinda Capital Partners.

Ferrovial bought Heathrow, Britain's busiest airport, and a number of other UK airports as part of its acquisition of BAA in 2006 for 10.3 billion pounds.