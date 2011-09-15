* BAA says to submit application for judicial review on Friday (Adds details)

LONDON, Sept 15 British airport operator BAA said it will seek a judicial review of a UK competition authority ruling requiring it to sell off London Stansted airport and one of its Scottish hubs.

Ferrovial-controlled BAA, the owner of London Heathrow -- Europe's busiest airport -- has already lost an appeal in July to Britain's Competition Commission, which backed a ruling for the firm to sell Stansted, in southeast England, and either its Edinburgh or Glasgow airports.

BAA, which owns Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen airports in Scotland, as well as Heathrow, Southampton and Stansted, said on Thursday it would now submit an application for judicial review to the Competition Appeal Tribunal on Friday.

The appeal is the latest twist in a long battle between BAA and the Competition Commission, which stretches back to 2009 when it was ruled that the group exerted a dominant hold on British airports.

The British company claims the UK airports market has changed significantly since the Competition Commission's initial ruling but that this fact was not taken into account.

Shares in Ferrovial were up 1.8 percent at 8.17 euros by at 0936 GMT.