LONDON Feb 12 Ferrovial SA : * Ferrovial's Heathrow announces £3BN of new private-sector investment in UK

infrastructure * Ferrovial's Heathrow will intoroduce a tariff increase of rpi +5.9%

during 2014-19 * Ferrovial's Heathrow says average maximum allowable charge per passenger of

£24.56 over 2014-19