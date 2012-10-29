UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
LONDON Oct 29 Ferrovial SA : * Heathrow passengers up 0.6% to 53.0 million, with combined Heathrow and
stansted passengers down 0.5% to 66.4 million * Heathrow group's Q3 8.2% revenue increase supports 9.6% adjusted EBITDA
growth * Heathrow group Q3 pre-tax profit/( )(3) 111.8 million STG versus 147.3
million STG loss * Heathrow says the stansted airport disposal process has commenced.
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders