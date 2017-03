Jan 13 Ferrovial SA : * Heathrow handled 72.3m passengers over 2013, an increase of 3.4% on 2012 * Ferrovial's Heathrow - taking account the dip in demand from the olympic

games, underlying growth is estimated at 2.3% * Ferrovial's Heathrow - seats per aircraft increased 2.8% on 2012 and the

average load factor was 76.4%, up 1 percentage point * Ferrovial's Heathrow - bric passengers were up 6.9% over the year, with China

up 18.9%, and India up 8.7% * Source text