Feb 11 Ferrovial SA : * Heathrow - 5.4 million passengers passed through Heathrow in January 2014, up 3.8 percent on the previous year * Heathrow - seats per aircraft increased 1.4 percent, whilst load factors increased 0.6 percentage points * Heathrow - BRIC passengers were up 5 percent, with China up 26 percent and Brazil up 6.8 percent * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here