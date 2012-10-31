MADRID Oct 31 Spanish infrastructure company
Ferrovial could invest or increase its dividend after
selling 5.72 percent of the holding company that owns British
airport operator Heathrow Ltd, the company's chief executive
told Reuters on Wednesday.
"It gives us extra liquidity which we will study if we
invest in infrastructure, services... without ruling out other
alternatives such as a possible increase in shareholder
dividends," Chief Executive Officer Inigo Meiras said in a
telephone interview.