MADRID Oct 31 Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial could invest or increase its dividend after selling 5.72 percent of the holding company that owns British airport operator Heathrow Ltd, the company's chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

"It gives us extra liquidity which we will study if we invest in infrastructure, services... without ruling out other alternatives such as a possible increase in shareholder dividends," Chief Executive Officer Inigo Meiras said in a telephone interview.