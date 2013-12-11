MADRID Dec 11 Spanish infrastructure group
Ferrovial said on Wednesday that its British subsidiary
had won extensions to two contracts to maintain sewer pipes and
provide other water services, in deals worth 415 million pounds
($679 million).
Amey will help to maintain sewer pipes and clean water
infrastructure in the north west of Britain for United Utilities
from 2015 to 2020, in a contract worth 225 million
pounds.
Ferrovial also won another five-year contract to renew and
maintain clean water mains, as well as to maintain sewers and
work on other projects, for Severn Trent Water. That
deal is worth 190 million pounds.
Amey recently won another contract to maintain British
roads.