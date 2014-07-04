MADRID, July 4 A consortium of Spanish
infrastructure company Ferrovial affiliate Amey and
French public transport operator Keolis has won a contract worth
700 million pounds ($1.2 billion) to operate and maintain
London's Docklands Light Railway (DLR).
The venture, in which Amey holds 30 percent, will maintain
the east London train network for six-and-a-half years under the
terms of the contract, Ferrovial said in a statement on Friday.
($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Pravin Char)