April 8 Ferrovial SA

* Says unit Ferrovial Agroman has signed a 30-million-euro ($32.59 million) contract to design and construct a high-tension power grid in France

* Says the contract is for six years and forms part of the ITER project Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/1E4h1yh] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Sarah White)