BRIEF-Mineral Mountain announces C$1 million non-brokered private placement
* Mineral Mountain announces C$1 million non-brokered private placement
MADRID Nov 12 Morgan Stanley said on Wednesday it was placing 23 million shares, or 3.11 percent, of Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial, worth 365 million euros (455 million US dollar) at current market prices.
In a statement, Morgan Stanley said that alongside Mediobanca as a bookrunner, it would sell the shares in the market within the next day.
The shares had been used to cover a derivatives operation which Mediobanca carried out on behalf of a client.
(1 US dollar = 0.8024 euro) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, Editing by Sarah White)
* Mineral Mountain announces C$1 million non-brokered private placement
LONDON, March 13 UK lawmakers voted on Monday to reject attempts to include a guarantee on the rights of EU nationals in Britain in legislation giving Prime Minister Theresa May the power to begin the country's exit from the European Union.
* Engie SA is weighing an offer for RWE AG's German renewable-energy utility Innogy SE - Bloomberg, citing sources