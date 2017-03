MADRID Nov 13 Morgan Stanley said on Thursday it had placed 23 million shares, or 3.1 percent, of Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial in a block trade at 15.05 euros ($18.72) each, or a total of 346.15 million euros.

On Wednesday, Ferrovial said its chairman, Rafael del Pino, had bought shares from another family member, raising his stake in the company by 3.11 percent, while at the same time entering into a future sales agreement with Mediobanca over the package of shares. (1 US dollar = 0.8040 euro) (Reporting by Paul Day; editing by Jesus Aguado)